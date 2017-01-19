

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man wants more rules on the river trail after he was hit in the face with a hockey puck.

Peter Bignell said he was skating on the trail with a friend Monday when he was struck by the puck that came from a nearby hockey rink on the Red River.

“We didn’t notice any warning signs that there are people out there playing hockey,” he said.

The person who shot the puck apologized, and said it hit the goalpost before flying in Bignell's direction.

Bignell said he currently cannot see out of his left eye.

“I’m all for the hockey game, don’t get me wrong. People might think I’m trying to shut it down, but that’s not the case,” he added. “My only concern is when we did get the skates there was no disclosure to be aware that there might be people out there playing hockey."

A medic from The Forks attended to him when the injury occured.

Bignell also said the man who shot the puck also stayed with him until he left.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson from The Forks said:

“This is the first time, to my knowledge, in all the years of the trail that someone has been hit by a puck. We do have boards and netting in place, and prior to this incident we were working towards adding additional netting. This should be in place shortly. Additionally, as a future precaution we will be adding signage asking hockey players to refrain from taking slap shots.”