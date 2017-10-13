

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba RCMP is becoming “very concerned” for a teen last spotted hitchhiking out of Powerview.

Taya Guimond, 16, has been missing since Oct. 2, and police said there has been no activity on her social media accounts since early in the morning of Oct. 3, even though she is a regular user.

Concern for her safety is growing among both police and Guimond’s family. RCMP said the teen regularly travels to Selkirk and Winnipeg, but always keeps in touch with family, who haven't heard from her since she went missing.

Anyone with information on Guimond’s whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen her getting into a vehicle on Oct. 2, is asked to contact RCMP in Powerview at 204-367-8728.

“Please help us find Taya and get her to safety,” said RCMP in a release.