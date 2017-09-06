

CTV News





A 55-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in the RM of Victoria, Manitoba. The collision on Road 40 North was reported to RCMP shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday.

RCMP said when officers arrived, an ATV was in the middle of the road and an ATV trailer was flipped over in the ditch. Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling east, causing the ATV to turn over. Police said the Holland, Manitoba man was riding alone, without a helmet.

Police said it does not appear as though alcohol played a role, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.