Another case of cancelled home care has prompted a Winnipeg man to speak out.

CTV News first brought you the story Thursday after Linda Blair raised concerns about several missed home care visits for her mom Dru Landers over the Christmas Break.

She’s not alone.

Bradley Bednarek’s mom was supposed to get a visit from a home care nurse after having a toe amputated, but staff didn't show up.

While the service isn't guaranteed, some are wondering what more can be done to make community-based care more reliable for clients and their families.

Earlier this month, doctors amputated Judy Bednarek's toe.

She was released from the Health Sciences Centre on Dec. 23 with the promise of a home care visit to change the dressing on her foot.

Her son Bradley said the nurse didn't show up on the Dec. 24 and the Bednareks said no one called to let them know.

"Mom phoned me while I was out and she was upset saying there's no nurse,” Bradley said. “You said that you were going to take care of the services. I said there's no way I said I would change dressing and do anything like that. Not on a toe."

Bradley went back to HSC and told staff he would bring his mom back to the hospital if they didn't send a nurse to her apartment. Eventually a nurse came to the house and changed the dressing.

"I've done everything that home care can do. The one thing I won't do is get involved in anything to do with infection, because if I make a mistake there it can be tragic."

Bednarek understands staff were busy over Christmas and doesn't blame them for not coming. He just wishes they had called.

Christine Kelly, an assistant professor in Community Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba, said workers shouldn't shoulder the blame for missed or cancelled appointments.

"Workers who do this type of work really want to do the job well,” said Kelly in a phone interview from Newmarket, Ont. "There's also this documented trend where home care workers are known for putting in extra hours that aren't paid for, just little things here and there."

Kelly said home care work is an essential service to allow older adults to live in the community longer.

With personal care homes in Winnipeg full and hundreds on a waiting list many rely on home care. but it's not guaranteed – meaning family members have to be prepared with a backup plan.

Some families have found different arrangements to help a parent live at home.

Tim Moore couldn't face the prospect of his mom living in a personal care home, so he built a secondary suite in his yard south of Winnipeg where she's lived since 2002.

Ruby Moore qualified for what’s called The Family Managed Care Program.

It allowed her family to hire a private home care worker to stay with Ruby 12 hours a day around four times a week. The cost of the program is covered through the Southern Regional Health Authority for 55 hours each week.

"My sister, lucky for us, is retired and she spends a lot of time with my mom and that softens it up a little bit,” Moore said. “The government kicks in and what she kicks then it's good for us."

Family Managed Care isn’t an option for everyone.

The Southern RHA said the cost of home care services cannot exceed the average cost of a personal care home bed.

With more snow in the forecast for this weekend, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has already sent out a notice that home care services could be affected.

Priority will be given to clients who need urgent care.

The WRHA said families should have a backup plan in place in case of delays or cancellations.