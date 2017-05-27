Dozens of families rallied Saturday to stop an apartment building from rising in a Winnipeg-area sub-division.

The development dispute is in Whistler Hollow, located in West St. Paul not far from the Perimeter Highway.

The development has about 50 homes. A 112-unit apartment building is also being planned.

"The majority of what people are feeling is disappointment and anger," said Elizabeth Oliveira, with the Whistler Hollow Working Group.

“To constantly have children dodging 200 cars, even residents going for a walk, this is concerning to us,” she said.

Homeowners rallied holding signs saying 'no high density'. They say they bought their properties after being told a future phase of the development would include the construction of 28 townhomes, not an apartment.

The developer said the poster is false and misleading, and the zoning allows for a four-storey building.

In an email to CTV Winnipeg Saturday, Landstar Development Corporation said the apartment only uses two thirds of the legally allowed density, and reduced the number of units to alleviate traffic concerns.

“The developers completed a detailed Traffic Impact Study in 2006. Requirements identified in the study were completed to address future traffic concerns,” said Stephen Kupfer with Landstar.

“This building will provide a new option for families, young professionals, and seniors seeking to stay in the community, or those wishing to make the RM of West St Paul their new home” he said.

Jino Distasio, director of the Institute of Urban Studies at The University of Winnipeg said it's not uncommon for developments to grow in different phases over time.

“The key to all of this is balance. How do you balance the size and scale of the project with the consistency of the neighbourhood, but also try give people … an opportunity to age in place, a lot of seniors like to transition into apartments, into condos,” Distasio said

Homeowners said they've invested up to a million dollars in their properties, and want the developer to give up the apartment, and go back to building the townhomes.

"We would just like our interests to be protected," said Renata Kasunic who attended the rally.

“We chose to live in a neighbourhood that is quiet to raise our children, and that's not what we we're promised,” said Oliveira.

The municipality is also concerned with traffic from within the development, and surrounding areas.

Mayor Bruce Henley said the developer will be required to provide an updated traffic study, which could lead to new or additional traffic measures.