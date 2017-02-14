

CTV Winnipeg





Police said an assault on a Winnipeg Transit driver on the University of Manitoba campus is now a homicide investigation.

The Winnipeg Police Service was called early Tuesday morning to the U of M campus at Dafoe Road east of University Crescent at 1:53 a.m.

The driver was assaulted with a weapon, police said, and was taken to hospital after the attack.

Police and the Identification Unit were on scene Tuesday morning. Two busses idled at a bus stop on Defoe Rd. and Gillson St. A large block of campus was cordoned off, as forensic teams combed the area for evidence.

A large pool of what appeared to be blood could be see on the sidewalk next to the bus' backdoor.

Officials are set to release more details on the investigation at 11 a.m. CST.

Ident unit now on scene where a transit driver was assaulted on the U of M campus. pic.twitter.com/1cziBUSCeh — Stephanie Tsicos (@StephTsicosCTV) February 14, 2017

“The safety and security of our operators and passengers are first and foremost in our minds,” the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Transit said in a joint statement.

“We are taking this incident very seriously, and are working with the Winnipeg Police Service. Out of respect for the operator and their family, we will not be commenting any further at this time.

'No ongoing safety concerns': university

As U of M students at the Fort Gary campus walked to class Tuesday morning, their campus was a crime scene.

Students are shocked, and at least one bus driver said he had butterflies driving Tuesday. Tim Cornborough has been a Winnipeg Transit driver for five years. He would like drivers to have more security.

"I would like to see more officers and cadets on the busses," Cornborough said.

The University of Manitoba said in a statement they will share more information with the WPS to aid in its investigation.

According to the university, there are no ongoing safety concerns on campus, although traffic has been impacted.

As a result of the investigation, the university said the following roads are closed: MacLean Crescent, preventing all access to parking lot N, Alumni Lane at Freedman Crescent, and westbound access on Dafoe Road from Alumni Lane.

The university said classes will resume as usual.