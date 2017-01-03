

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are still looking for a man they believe was involved with a homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Clarence Ignace, 25, was the victim of a stabbing on Dec. 20 around 11 p.m. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Dec. 23.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Tyron Custer Harper, 23, for second-degree murder, as well as other charges.

He is considered dangerous and not to be approached by members of the public.

Anyone with information regarding Harper's whereabouts or any information related to this investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.