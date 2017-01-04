Police are investigating a homicide after a Winnipeg man was found lying in the middle of an Elmwood street.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were called to Thames Avenue and Watt Street after gunshots were heard in the area.

Officers found a man lying in the street. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police aren’t releasing the victim’s name, as his family is still being notified.

Const. Rob Carver said at this point, police are not concerned about the safety of residents in the area.

“This is a self-contained situation, and it has no links at this point to any other incidents in Winnipeg,” he said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).