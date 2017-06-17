The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating a death in the 500 block of Spence Street.

Officers have been on the street for much of Saturday.

Several properties remained blocked off with police tape throughout the afternoon.

A white blanket was seen lying on the grass across from one of the properties.

One home has been left with its front door open.

A homeowner on the street tells CTV News he saw a body on the ground covered with a blanket in front of that open door around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Abibu Geulord lives in the same block. He said he saw four police cars on the street around 6 a.m. when he was coming home from work.

Geulord said he saw a person lying down on the other side of the street from the properties, and asked police what was going on.

"They just told me that person was feeling cold and were waiting for the ambulance," he said.

Geulord has a wife and three young girls. The family moved to Spence Street in January, and are now planning to move before September.

"I am new to Canada so I am feeling scared and I am not feeling safe," he said.

Other people living and working on the street told CTV News the death raises neighbourhood safety concerns.

"As a dad I feel really sad, because my little girl, I don't let her go anywhere without me," said George Kennedy who lives nearby. He was out for a morning stroll, and came across the police tape.

Sean Freeman works across the street. He said his team has been talking with police.

"Us staff and volunteers, you know it's concerning because we do resource centre stuff for ladies and men, so it's not good," said Freeman.