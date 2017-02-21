The Winnipeg Police Service said at least one complaint regarding the sale of pug puppies is connected to the Waverly Heights property where 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett’s remains were discovered in a barrel.

Const. Rob Carver said Tuesday police have received a number of complaints regarding the sale of pug puppies. One of those complaints was forwarded for investigation.

“The address connected to the homicide of Jennifer Barrett is connected to these complaints,” said Carver in an email to CTV News.

Winnipeg police said Friday three people were arrested in connection with Barrett's homicide. Barrett lived with the three accused.

Police also cautioned that buyers should always be wary of providing partial payment prior to obtaining the item being sold.

“Complaints of this nature may not be investigated as frauds and are often referred to civil courts. The contractual nature of on-line private purchases where one party, often the buyer, is left without the contract being fulfilled in many cases cannot be prosecuted as fraud,” Carver said.

