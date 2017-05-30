

CTV Winnipeg





The Honest Company announced Tuesday that it has recalled certain lots of Honest Wipes, a disposable cloth for babies.

The wipes were sold in “Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set, and Baby Arrival Gift Set” in packages of 10, 72, 288, or 576.

The product is being recalled because of the possible presence of mould, according to Health Canada’s website.

Health Canada said the product is unlikely to cause adverse health consequences, but it may pose a risk for people with weak immune systems.

The Honest Company said it hasn’t received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, despite approximately 360,850 of the affected products being sold in the country. The recalled products were sold between Aug. 1, 2016 and May 12, 2017.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.