Hot, dry and windy: Manitoba cancels burning permits due to wildfire risk
A water bomber picks up water near Caddy Lake in the Whiteshell Provincial Park, as a wildfire on the Manitoba-Ontario border burns out of control May 9. 2016. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 4:21PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Burning permits have been cancelled in central and eastern Manitoba due to hot, dry and windy conditions that have increased the risk of wildfires.
The provincial is reminding people to be extremely cautious when pursuing outdoor activities.
Users of all-terrain vehicles should stay on developed trails, stop frequently to remove any debris from engines and the exhaust.
They should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.
No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and Nov. 15.
Forty-eight fires have been reported so far this year in Manitoba, but most have been small.