House fire breaks out on Redwood Avenue
Still from a video of the fire submitted to CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 6:31PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 31, 2017 6:54PM CST
A family is homeless after the home they were living in became engulfed in flames.
It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.
The brother of the woman living there says his sister was out trick or treating with her kids when the blaze broke out.
He was home with two toddlers at the time and had to rush everyone out the back door to safety.
A fire official says the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.