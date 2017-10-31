A family is homeless after the home they were living in became engulfed in flames.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

The brother of the woman living there says his sister was out trick or treating with her kids when the blaze broke out.

He was home with two toddlers at the time and had to rush everyone out the back door to safety.

A fire official says the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.