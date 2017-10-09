Featured
House fire in East St. Paul
Emergency crews are on scene for a fire at a home in East St. Paul. (Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 6:29PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 5:23AM CST
Emergency crews were on scene for a fire at a home in East St. Paul.
The fire crews battled a blaze Monday evening at home in the 3500 block of Henderson Highway.
Fire crews and an investigator remained on site.
The cause of the fire and estimated amount of damage are unknown.
More to come.