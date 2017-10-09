Featured
House fire in East St. Paul: Emergency crews on scene
Emergency crews are on scene for a fire at a home in East St. Paul. (Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 6:29PM CST
Emergency crews are on scene for a fire at a home in East St. Paul.
The fire crews battled a blaze Monday evening at home in the 3500 block of Henderson Highway.
Fire crews and an investigator remain on site.
The cause of the fire and estimated amount of damage are unknown.
More to come.