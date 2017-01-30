

CTV Winnipeg





A 90-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the RM of Riverdale.

On Saturday around 6:50 a.m., Carberry RCMP responded to the fire at the residence.

When officers arrived on scene they were advised that someone may be inside the structure.

The senior was found inside the home and pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.