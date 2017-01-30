Featured
House fire in RM of Riverdale claims life of senior
Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious. (File Photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 12:54PM CST
A 90-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the RM of Riverdale.
On Saturday around 6:50 a.m., Carberry RCMP responded to the fire at the residence.
When officers arrived on scene they were advised that someone may be inside the structure.
The senior was found inside the home and pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.