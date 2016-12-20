A Winnipeg man has been charged with the murder of a man found dead in a home where they both rent rooms.

Police were called to a house in the 200 block of Belmont Avenue at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday for a well-being check.

Initial reports stated that a person may have sustained life-threatening injuries, and officials later said the circumstances were unconfirmed.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead inside the home. The man had multiple suspicious injuries, which prompted a homicide investigation.

Police identified the man Wednesday as Edward Lee Duck, 55, of Winnipeg.

Officers alleged an argument broke out Dec. 17 between Duck and another man who rented a room in the same home as the victim. Police allege the victim was seriously assaulted, causing fatal injuries.

Police said the suspect moved Duck to a detached garage, where he was found by police three days later.

Dale Gregory Hilderman, 51, from Winnipeg was charged Tuesday with second degree murder. He was remanded into custody.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.