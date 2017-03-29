

CTV Winnipeg





Some beloved former residents of the Assiniboine Park Zoo are thriving at their new home in the Big Smoke.

The Toronto Zoo said Hudson and Humphrey have settled in well since moving there in October of 2016.

“Toronto Zoo Members and Volunteers are also very excited to have the boys back. They are enjoying the Toronto Zoo Polar Bear Enrichment and Training programs and love interacting with Wildlife Care staff,” the Toronto Zoo said in an email to CTV News.

Hudson lived at the Assiniboine Park Zoo since January of 2013. He was the first polar bear to live at the zoo’s International Polar Bear Conservation Centre before the Journey to Churchill exhibit opened in 2014.

His younger brother Humphrey came to Winnipeg in March of 2015.

The pair moved to Winnipeg as part of a collaboration with the Toronto Zoo.