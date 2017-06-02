Featured
Human remains found in Springfield
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 9:04AM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 9:49AM CST
Human remains have been discovered in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, Oakbank RCMP said in a release.
RCMP said they received a call about the remains at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
The remains were found on Spruce Road, just south of Highway 15.
The investigation is ongoing and RCMP will provide updates as they become available.