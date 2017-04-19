

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Canadian Human Rights Commission says children are being left behind when it comes to basic rights of dignity, safety, education and family.

The agency's 2016 annual report to Parliament, released today, says it wants to shine a light on the problems of children.

The report looks at issues such as child welfare services on First Nations reserves, the rights of transgender children, the problem of children with disabilities and how migrant children can be locked up in detention centres alongside their parents as the system processes their cases.

Marie-Claude Landry, the chief commissioner, says ensuring equal opportunities for children is the best way of ensuring human rights for all.

She says Canada must remain a country that values human rights.