Humane Society must adopt cats with colds to make space or else risk euthanizing
The Winnipeg Humane Society needs to clear out an overload of cats or else it might have to start euthanizing felines to create space. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 7:58AM CST
The Winnipeg Humane Society needs to clear out an overload of cats or else it might have to start euthanizing felines to create space.
To try and reduce the number of cats, WHS has waived adoption fees for cats with colds.
The cats either had or have been exposed to feline upper respiratory infection and must be kept apart from the other cats.
Currently, WHS has 142 cats with URI.
Most of the cats adopted through the promotion won’t show signs of URI again, WHS said. Those that do can be treated with simple remedies or medication.
If symptoms appear within the first three months, cats can be brought to the WHS clinic to get checked out.
Although the fees have been waived, the normal adoption process applies, meaning adopters need to bring ID, their current address and a carrier.
