The Winnipeg Humane Society wants to keep healthy stray cats from showing up at its doors.

As of Monday, the humane society is no longer picking up healthy lost cats from vet clinics. The animal welfare organization says it needs to focus on sick and injured cats.

Instead it’s asking people who find strays to put up posters or ask around the neighborhood to help find the owner. The humane society says 90 per cent of the strays that end up there are never reunited with their owner, and they're adopted out.

CEO Javier Schwersensky said cats have better odds of getting home by staying in the neighbourhood.

"If a cat is found in Transcona and it's brought all the way here to Hurst Way, that cat has no chance of finding the home again," said Schwersensky

The humane society said it takes in hundreds of healthy felines every week.