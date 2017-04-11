

CTV Winnipeg





Family, friends and community members gathered Wednesday for a vigil in memory of Christine Wood, the 21-year-old Manitoba woman who police say was killed in a Burrows Ave. home.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil, hosted by the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, the Bear Clan Patrol and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

It began with a short ceremony at St. Mary’s Parish, followed by a walk to Thunderbird House where the vigil will continue.

"The hardest part is that there's no comfort yet. There's no body,” said George Wood, Christine’s father.

“It's very hard for our family. My wife is very heartbroken. I can't really explain how hard it is to lose a child like that, a daughter and our baby.”

The vigil comes after a 30-year-old man was charged in connection with Wood’s homicide.

Wood disappeared after she went out with friends for the evening on Aug. 19, 2016. She never returned to the Days Inn on Berry Street, where her family was staying after coming to Winnipeg for a medical appointment.

Brett Ronald Overby has been charged with second degree murder in connection with Wood’s death.