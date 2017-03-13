

CTV Winnipeg





Running the tap water might soon cost Linda Fadden and Art Shaw much more money than it used to.

The couple moved to Grand Marais from Winnipeg last year and their new home is equipped with a septic tank

"That means your entire bath, your dishwater and everything goes through to the septic tank," Fadden said.

The R.M. of St. Clements wants to start charging a septic tank disposal fee, also known as a ‘tipping fee’ at the Grand Marais Lagoon.

It has applied for a tipping fee at the rate of $5.50 per cubic metre, to be approved by the Public Utilities Board.

Fadden said they pay about $75.00 twice a month to have their waste water tank drained and that the proposed fees could tack on an extra $40.00 each time.

"That would be quite the hike to have to put out, over $200.00 a month," she said.

Those in protest of the new fees piled in to a public hearing in Grand Marais on Monday night.

"Change is coming now to be consistent with the rest of the municipality, because the rest of the municipality pays for tipping," said DJ Signundson, Chief Administrative Officer, for the RM of St. Clements.

He said the RM’s two other sewage treatment facilities are user-pay.

“It hurts the economy in this community big time,” said Marilyn Schneider, a longtime resident of Grand Marais who, as the owner of Schneider’s Septic Services, has been helping clear septic tanks for decades.

"When the gas prices were $1.40 per litre, people would not come out, if people have to pay too much to use their cottages or use the utilities to operate cottages they won't live here."

The Public Utilities Board will host one more public hearing on Wednesday before making a decision on the new rate.

It takes place in Winnipeg at the Public Utilities Board hearing room beginning at 2 p.m.