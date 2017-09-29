

CTV News





Manitoba Hydro is moving most of the employees currently working at 820 Taylor Avenue to its downtown headquarters.

Around 500 to 600 workers will leave the Taylor facility by June, 2018.

In a news release, Hydro said there’s more room available in the downtown office tower following a workforce reduction, although a small number of the employees leaving Taylor will end up at other facilities in the Winnipeg area.

The crown corporation said the Taylor property houses equipment that could be expensive to move, and will be used as a “technical operations facility” following the move, which will bring the number of workers at the downtown tower to 2100.

Manitoba Hydro expects the office consolidation will eventually result in an annual savings of $2.1 million.