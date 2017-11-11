Hundreds of Manitobans paused and paid tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives for Canada this Remembrance day.

This year marks the centennial of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and Passchendaele and 75 years since the Dieppe Raid, all battles which cost Canada thousands of casualties.

For Wendy Hayward, the memorial cross mother at this year’s ceremony, it’s been nine years since she buried her son Cpl. James Hayward Arnal. The 25-year-old was killed by an improvised explosive device while he was on foot patrol in southern Afghanistan.

Hayward said she always dreads coming to Remembrance Day ceremonies but she’s always touched by Canada’s promise to remember.

“There were moments when I could’ve cried a river but I think there were more incredible moments,” Hayward said. “I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”

At the head of the procession Saturday was 92-year-old Yvon Euclid Godard, a Second World War veteran who served as a gunner on the allied front lines as they fought in Italy, Holland and Belgium.

“He became very close to either being killed or taken as prisoner,” said Theresa Barker, Godard’s daughter, who added that it’s an honour to commemorate Remembrance Day with her father.

“I love this day,” Godard said, “Means everything.”