Hundreds of Manitobans are enjoying the slopes as part of National Ski Day.

The program is run by Alpine Canada to encourage Canadians to get outside, enjoy winter sports, and support national athletes.

This is the second year Holiday Mountain Resort has taken part, the only location in Manitoba.

“In 2015, they extended the event to the Prairies and we jumped on board,” said Bernice Later, general manager of Holiday Mountain Resort in La Rivière, Man.

She said about 500 people were at the hill as of 12:30 p.m.

Later said it’s a beautiful day and skiers are enjoying a break from the cold snap.

READ MORE: End of cold snap arrives ahead of week of warm temperatures

“What I’ve discovered is, the warm weather brings out the beginners, the non-skiers. There are a lot of new people learning a new sport today, which is exactly what we want,” said Later.

The event is sponsored by CIBC. Later said the bank is handing out some free lift tickets to families who didn’t know about the event and showed up at Holiday Mountain for a day on the slopes.

All the proceeds from the tickets go to the Canadian ski teams.