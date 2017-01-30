

Sarah Plowman, CTV Winnipeg





Hundreds of people gathered outside the Manitoba Legislature Monday to stand in solidarity with the victims killed in a terror attack at a mosque outside Quebec City Sunday night.

Some stood with signs. Others held candles. Politicians and students spoke against the act of terror and called for the community to courageously speak out against violence, racism and bigotry.

Jaron Hart, a political science student and the Chair of Manitobans for Human Rights Youth Advisory Board organized the event. Hart said he was overwhelmed to see so many people show up.

“This horrific lack of respect for innocent human lives is not tolerated in Canada,” Hart said. “The atrocity that occurred in Quebec City yesterday night represents an act of hatred and blind intolerance and has ignited a strong desire on the part of Canadians to hold immediate vigils across Canada to offer strong support for the victims of this massacre and their families.”

A special prayer was also held Monday night for Quebec City, which was organized by the Manitoba Islamic Association.

“We want people to come to show support and pray and honour the victims and just to open a dialogue, come visit the mosque and see what it’s like if you’ve never been here,” said Tasneem Vali with the Manitoba Islamic Association Office. “We welcome you.