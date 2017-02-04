Featured
Hundreds walk for human rights in response to Quebec mosque attack
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 3:32PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, February 4, 2017 7:05PM CST
Hundreds of people from all walks of life walked in Winnipeg in support of human rights.
Mayor Brian Bowman called for the event following the shooting at a Quebec Mosque.
Bowman told the crowd to denounce hate in non-violent ways.
People, many of them carrying signs, walked from The Forks and then around the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.
The museum opened its doors for free to those in attendance.