Manitoba Hydro will offer voluntary buy-outs to employees in an effort to cut 900 positions from its workforce.

The plan comes after Hydro announced it needed to significantly reduce its staff due to the Crown corporations ballooning debt, which currently stands at $13 billion.

Hydro completed a review of its senior management structure, eliminating 15 per cent of positions it reviewed. It also reduced the number of vice-presidents by 30 per cent in February.

Unions representing Hydro employees have already negotiated contracts, including wage freezes.

Despite the cuts and freezes, Hydro says it plans to file an application for increased electricity rates to the Public Utilities Board in May. The chairman of the Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board, Sanford Riley, said rate increases could be 10 per cent or more.

"The voluntary departure program is the preferred first step to achieving our target workforce reduction," Manitoba Hydro President and CEO Kelvin Sheppard said in a news release. "It’s fair to our employees, providing a financial incentive to those who choose to voluntarily leave the company."

The buy-outs will be offered starting April 10 and be available for six weeks.

