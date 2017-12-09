Featured
Hydro pole hit by car in Charleswood: Manitoba Hydro
Manitoba Hydro said a hydro pole was hit at Grant Avenue and Fairmont Road. (Source: Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 12:09PM CST
Drivers in the Charleswood area could see some delays.
Manitoba Hydro said a hydro pole was hit at Grant Avenue and Fairmont Road.
Crews are currently on scene to replace the pole in the westbound lane.
Hydro pole hit by car at Grant Ave and Fairmont WPG. Traffic may be affected as crews replace pole in Westbound lane. pic.twitter.com/UwDNm852gB— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) December 9, 2017