A former officer who searched the shed where Candace Derksen’s body was found, testified in the Mark Edward Grant re-trial Wednesday.

Jim Cook, who retired from the Winnipeg Police Service in 2006, looked through the shed more than two weeks prior to the young girl’s body being discovered.

The 13-year-old was found on Jan. 17, 1985 frozen, hog-tied inside a plywood shed in an industrial yard six weeks after she went missing.

Cook, who was constable at the time, was asked to help in the search for Derksen.

On Dec. 30, 1984, he and another officer were in charge of searching the area where the girl’s body would later be found.

Cook told the court that due to the weather conditions at the time, a snow drift was preventing him from fully opening the door to the shed.

He said he was only able to slightly open the door so that he could get his head and shoulder through to look around with a flash light from the entrance.

“I’m positive that when I made the search, or looked into the building, there was no body there,” Cook explained.

He said all he remembered seeing was a wooden or metal frame, which he thought was for machinery or equipment of some kind, on the floor.

On Jan. 17, 1985 when Derksen’s body was found in the same shed, the former police officer said he rushed back to the scene, as we wanted to make sure that it was the same shed he searched.

However, detectives would not allow him in the shed, or to even look at photos of the shed.

Cook then proceeded to make a second report where he indicated that when he searched he did not see a body, but “there is a possibility there could’ve been one there.”

It was not until Wednesday, three decades after Derksen was found, Cook said he had the chance to see photos inside the shed where the body was discovered.

At the end of his testimony, he spoke out to the young girl’s mother in the courtroom.

“I apologize for not finding her, if she was there,” he said.

It was DNA found on twine that led to the arrest of Grant in 2007. In 2011, Grant was convicted of second-degree murder. Two years later, a judge overturned his conviction, because the jury was not made aware of evidence that could have pointed to an unknown third party suspect.

The re-trial will continue on Feb. 21.