

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg server says she was brought to tears by the generosity of a customer she had never met before.

On Saturday, Jennifer Peitsch was working at Mongo’s Grill on Regent Avenue, one of her two jobs.

Peitsch said she was serving a table of four - one woman and her three sons.

“They seemed more optimistic than everyone else,” Peitsch said.

When it came time for the table to pay, the receipt showed a $1,000 tip on an $87 bill.

"I usually don't even look at the tip,” Peitsch said. “I try to focus on the guest and make sure they are happy, but I was super shocked when I saw the receipt.”

Initially Peitsch thought it was a mistake, but when the woman reassured her that it was done intentionally, it brought her to tears.

“It hit me hard, I kind of broke down a little bit and I definitely started crying, I asked her for a hug,” Peitsch said. “I couldn't believe what she was doing for me.”

A few days later, Peitsch connected with the customer on Facebook to ask why she had given her the enormous tip,

“She said she saw that I was stressed out but still friendly, so that’s why she did it,” Peitsch said.

Peitsch said the money will help her pay off credit card debt and save for school.

She also explained she wasn’t originally scheduled to work the day she received the tip, but was covering for a co-worker.