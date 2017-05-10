With today's technology people can call, email or text from anywhere in the world. However, it's unclear which method Premier Brian Pallister uses at his holiday home.

"Our instructions are clear don't outline how you communicate too clearly,” Pallister said.

He won't reveal how he stays in touch with his staff and cabinet members while away in Costa Rica, citing security reasons.

"Because it would facilitate those who might try to find out what the confidential information is that you're dealing with,” Pallister said.

The Premier said last year he was planning on spending up to eight weeks at his vacation home. Documents obtained by the Canadian Press show no records of any calls on his government issued cellphone while vacationing there in December.

Pallister hinted Wednesday he might use personal emails or phones to communicate at no cost to the taxpayer.

However, the opposition said if personal devices are being used that raises security concerns.

"I don't understand what would be more secure than using a proper government cell phone or email,” NDP Critic Andrew Swan said.

Swan, a former government minister, wonders if Pallister is simply refusing to say specifically how he communicates, because he simply unplugs while he's away.

"This is not the kind of job where you can hit the pause button for two weeks or three weeks or four weeks at a time,” Swan said.

The Premier said no one should question his work ethic.

"I work harder than any premier that's been around here for a long, long time. I don't have to defend my work ethic to you or anyone else and I won't,” Pallister said. “I take less vacation time than the previous premier and the one before that.”