Consumer horror stories have prompted calls for the Manitoba government to ban unsolicited door-to-door sales of home energy products.

Alberta banned unsolicited door-to-door sales of home energy products this past January.

So far this year, the Consumer Protection Office of Manitoba has received 19 complaints related to direct sales of energy-related products.

There were 32 complaints in 2016, up from three in 2015 and zero in 2014 and 2013.

Heritage Heating and Cooling president Grant Hein said unscrupulous sales tactics used by door-to-door salespeople are giving the entire industry a bad name.

“It’s not just price,” said Hein. “Every consumer’s responsible for what they pay for an item. It’s the process they used to get you there.”

Hein, who’s also a director with the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada, said he’s in favour of a ban, as long as it’s only for unsolicited calls.

“I don’t think it can ever eliminate it,” said Hein. “If we can get a handle on it and minimize it I’m all in favour of it.”

The Better Business Bureau of Manitoba and Northwest Ontario said it received about eight complaints this year.

CEO Len Andrusiak said “anything that helps protect consumers would be a step in the right direction.”

“Sometimes they’re just not aware of what they’re signing off on,” said Andrusiak.

Tina Faiz, press secretary for Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean, said the number of complaints since the ban took effect is “down slightly” but that the number of investigations into door-to-door sales has increased.

Faiz said the ban has resulted in consumers becoming more informed to know when a salesperson is trying to sell them something which they aren’t allowed to under the rules in Alberta.

She said companies which break the law can face a fine of up to $300,000 or two years in jail but the first offence usually nets violators a warning letter.

“I think across the board the marketplace has gotten the message,” said Faiz.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Protection Office didn’t comment specifically on the idea of a ban but said it “continues to monitor the marketplace for emerging consumer issues and also regularly reviews changes in regulations and laws in other provinces.”

Cassandra Golondrina bought an air conditioner from a door-to-door salesperson last spring, but shortly after it was installed, it froze up and poured pools of water onto her basement floor.

She too would like to see a ban.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” said Golondrina. “It catches people off guard. It puts them in an uncomfortable position and it would be much better if it had some regulations to it.”

She said she's tried to cancel her contract for monthly payments of $59 for the next 10 years but so far hasn’t had any luck.