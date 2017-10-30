Quiet and close knit.

That's how neighbours Robert Kanne and Nevin Stachiw describe their suburb south of Wilkes Avenue on Loudon Road.

"We spend almost every weekend together as neighbours," said Stachiw.

They were shocked to learn about a plan at city hall to literally divide their community, one they worry will create noise and safety issues.

"Just to have a highway go through there would be devastating," said Kanne.

Last year, the neighbourhood was consulted on three options to deal with increased traffic flow. They came away from the meetings confident twinning Wilkes to four lanes was the choice moving forward.

But a fourth plan, preferred by city-hired engineers and members of Winnipeg's public service, recently emerged.

That option would see Sterling Lyon Parkway extend south of Wilkes right through the community, impacting up to 100 properties.

"I felt blindsided, most of the families in this neighbourhood felt blindsided about it,"said Stachiw.

Even the area councillor, and chair of the city's infrastructure committee says he was unaware this option was on the table.

"I was not advised by the public service that they were coming out with an alignment that had not been shown to the public before. I am very concerned about this process," said Marty Morantz, councillor for Charleswood, Tuxedo and Whyte Ridge.

The city's CAO calls this a misstep on the part of city staff. Doug McNeil says the plan was not shared with senior city officials for further scrutiny.

"The error that was made was that they proceeded with the option that they thought was best without reviewing that with senior administration or the chair of public works," said McNeil.

Councillor Morantz is bringing forward a motion to cancel the controversial highway. He says the only option that makes sense is expanding Wilkes.

"No one ever thought or contemplated that the public service might recommend running a road through people's homes," said Morantz.

It's a good start for Nevin Stachiw. But he says he'll sleep better when the rubber hits the road.

"I'll be confident when they actually put shovels in the ground and actually start twinning Wilkes," said Stachiw.