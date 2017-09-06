People in a small southeastern Manitoba community are dealing with a rash of incidents involving a man exposing himself.

RCMP said it's investigating three cases over the last two weeks of August in the the Mitchell area, just west of Steinbach.

Police said the victims provided a description of the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Naomi Streit was walking her dog last Thursday when she says she noticed someone following her.

"When I got to a stop sign, I was turning down the street. I looked back and he flashed me," Streit said in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Mitchell resident said she was shocked. She never expected it to happened in Mitchell, a community of about 2,000 people.

Streit reported it to police and learned she's not the only victim.

RCMP said a 16-year-old girl walking her dog and a 31-year-old woman jogging were also flashed by a man.

"I've never heard of this happening here before. This recent rash of events doesn't make sense for this community," said Streit.

Const. Dennis Redikop with Manitoba RCMP said two of the incidents involved a metallic blue sedan, but RCMP believe all the three of the incidents are related because the suspect had a similar description.

RCMP have expanded the search to surrounding areas, including Steinbach, and have increased patrols in Mitchell.

Mom Linda Penner is going about her everyday activities but watching her kids extra closely right now.

"That's crazy, I really hope they do catch him because I have three young kids who like to like to play outside and they don't need to be exposed to something like this," she said.

Meanwhile, Streit is frustrated a suspect hasn't been brought into custody.

"That angers me because we have a lot of children in this community and school has just started so that is a huge concern," said Streit.

RCMP said Monday they are not sure where the man may be from or if he could staying with someone in the community.

The suspect is described as about 5'10 in height with a medium build, with reddish blonde short hair and a full scruffy beard.