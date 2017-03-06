One of two men who helped disarm a passenger carrying an axe and brass knuckles on a Winnipeg Transit bus Friday is now calling for more safety precautions aboard Winnipeg buses.

Corey Sewards rides the bus to and from work every day.

“I am always aware of my surroundings. If you are taking a bus in Winnipeg, you kind of have to be,” Sewards said.

On Friday, Sewards and a friend, Albert Asante, were riding a 47 bus to downtown.

He said the man sitting in front of them started to fidget with what looked like a weapon.

“He pulls it out and it happens to be an axe,” Sewards said. “Albert grabbed the axe right out of his hand.”

Sewards and Asante also disarmed the man of a set of brass knuckles before alerting the bus driver to pull over.

The man was escorted off the bus and later arrested by Winnipeg Police Service at the corner of Nairn Avenue and Watt Street.

“He was asking us to give him his weapons back and he said, ‘Well I’m not trying to kill you,’” Sewards recalled from a brief verbal exchange with the man during the encounter.

“We said, ‘We don’t want to wait and see who you are going to hurt,’ and we denied him access to his weapons.”

Sewards said the incident was concerning and wants to see all bus drivers receive weapons training.

On Saturday, Const. Rob Carver with WPS explained the incident never became violent.

He said the man never brandished the axe, and while it appears he was wearing the brass knuckles, the passengers were still able to get them from him without a fight or a struggle.

A 22-year-old man faces two charges of possession of a weapon and two charges of breaching a recognizance.