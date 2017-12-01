It’s been six months since Janice Naccarato’s life drastically changed, but she’s getting stronger every day.

“I’m gratefully back at home with family, and surviving,” said Janice in a video.

On the morning of May 31, the Winnipeg mom was biking to work, when she was struck by an SUV at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Fermor Avenue.

She was pinned underneath. Strangers came to her rescue, lifting the car off of her.

Janice was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and spent two months in a coma.

“We had very unoptimistic news from the neurosurgery team. They weren’t sure if she was going to make it over the first couple of days,” said Jayce Naccarato, Janice’s son.

Since the collision, Jayce said she’s been recovering very well.

“Even after waking up she was able to speak fluently without any general speech motor problems.”

He said a few weeks later, she was walking around with assistance, and then was able to start physiotherapy and rehab.

“A couple weeks after that she’s able to walk around with a walker,” said Jayce, “A couple weeks after that she’s starting to walk around with very little assistance now.”

Because of the crash, Janice is no longer able to work.

“I was a very independent, strong type of person before, and did a lot of physical things, and now I’m not able to because of my injuries,” said Janice.

Jayce said his mom was an avid cyclist, and is hoping with time she can get back on her bike.

For now, they’re just taking things one day at a time.

“We’re just happy that she’s home, and happy that she’s slowly starting to get back to her life, so it’s going to be a very good holiday season for us,” said Jayce.

The family is very grateful for the kindness of strangers, and for the care Janice has received so far.

“I am so grateful to everybody for my survival,” said Janice.