The teenager accused in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Brett Bourne has taken the stand in his own defence. Bourne was fatally stabbed at Kelvin High School in 2015.

The accused, who was 17 at the time, can't be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Friday he told the Court he was scared of the victim, and intimidated by his friend. He explained how he got a knife, saying "I didn't think he was going to attack me. I was more scared for" a friend.

Earlier, court heard Bourne tried to start a fight with a student at the school, but the other teen didn't want to fight.

Bourne chased that student inside the school, and he in turn was followed into the school by that student's friends, including the accused.

The accused testified "I thought Brett had a knife. After I saw Brett reach into his pocket, I stabbed Brett."

The defence has now rested its case. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.