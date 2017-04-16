

CTV Winnipeg





Strong winds are creating a risk of ice pileups on lake shores in Manitoba.

Winds gusting between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour could push chunks of ice onto properties along Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg, Pelican Lake and Dauphin Lake.

In Gimli, ice has piled up along beaches in the Loni Beach area.

The province advises property owners to move valuables away from the shoreline.