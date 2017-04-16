Featured
Ice pileups on lakeshores possible with strong winds Sunday
In Gimli, ice has piled up along beaches in the Loni Beach area. (Photo: Andy Blicq)
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 2:39PM CST
Strong winds are creating a risk of ice pileups on lake shores in Manitoba.
Winds gusting between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour could push chunks of ice onto properties along Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg, Pelican Lake and Dauphin Lake.
The province advises property owners to move valuables away from the shoreline.