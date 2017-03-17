Heavy rainfall on Thursday turned to streets and sidewalks into icy sheets overnight, creating chaos for drivers and pedestrians Friday morning.

In Winnipeg, water flooded stretches of Roblin and Grant avenues. Winnipeg Transit re-routed the 83 bus to bypass Quail Ridge Road due to icy conditions.

Several semi-trucks ended up in the ditch along Highway 6 near Ashern.

The rain caused flooding that closed some highways, including Highway 415 from 15 km east of Junction Highway 6 to 31 km west of Junction Highway 7, and Highway 416 from 15 km east of Junction Highway 415 to 31 km west of Highway 17.

Manitoba Highways issued warnings about several highways covered in ice, including Highway 1 West from Headingley to Elie, Highway 1 East from Highway 308 to the Ontario border, Highway 13 from Elm Creek to Highway 1, Highway 2 from Elm Creek to St. Claude, and Highway 75 from St. Adolphe to Winnipeg.

In the Interlake, portions of several highways are also ice covered, including Highways 7, 8, 9, 17 and 68.