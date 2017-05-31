

CTV Winnipeg





A crash has closed a stretch of Ellice Avenue Wednesday as police investigate.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ellice and Toronto Street. The closure affects both lanes of Ellice from Victor Street to Beverly Street.

Police said one person was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

Evidence markers can be seen on the road and police have taped off the area.

It appears there's been a collision between two vehicles.

No word on injuries or on what exactly happened.

Police have been on scene since the early morning.

No word on when the road will re-open.

A spokesperson for the Independent Investigations Unit said the unit is investigating the crash. The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.