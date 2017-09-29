

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an incident that happened during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy.

The IIU received an allegation that excessive force was used when the boy was arrested on Aug. 7, 2017.

The Winnipeg Police Service did not learn about the incident until this past Wednesday. Police then notified the IIU.

The IIU said the injury was not serious as defined by regulations, but it is investigating as a matter of public interest.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, whether they occur on or off duty.