Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has concluded its investigation into an allegation of domestic assault against an RCMP officer.

The police watchdog says there is no evidence an assault occurred involving the officer.

The IIU says someone made a complaint to the RCMP about an incident that allegedly occurred on August 31 and on other dates, between a male officer and a relative.

IIU civilian director, Zane Tessler, said in a report that the affected person denied being assaulted by the officer on August 31 or any other time.

The person also denied disclosing any information to the third party that reported the alleged incident.