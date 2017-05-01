Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit has been called to the scene at a downtown Winnipeg skywalk for an officer involved shooting.

Around 12: 20 p.m on Monday, the Winnipeg Police Service received a call that an on-duty officer discharged their firearm.

According to police, a man was shot and transported to hospital in unstable condition.

The skywalk, which is on Graham Avenue, has been temporarily closed.

Natasha Fletcher was having lunch at Subway shortly after 12 p.m. when she saw around 20 police officers running east in the skywalk.

Fletcher said the Subway got locked down and police asked her to remain in the restaurant. She was questioned by officers before being allowed to leave shortly after 1 p.m.

Jennifer Charman was near the skywalk when she heard “angry” shouting, which she said isn’t too unusual for the skywalk at lunch time.

“Then I heard a couple of pops, also not unusual, then a couple of cops came running out of their offices in the building,” Charman said.

Charman and a few other people directed the officers to where they believed the loud sounds were coming from.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

With files from Josh Crabb.







