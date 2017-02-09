

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said it will release its report Thursday into the police involved shooting of Mark Dicesare.

The findings will be made public at 11 a.m., the IIU said.

The 24-year-old was shot to death during a confrontation with police in November of 2015. The shooting followed a police pursuit, where the driver of a white Audi Sedan drove onto a field at Grant Avenue and Kenaston Boulevard.

After a lengthy standoff, witnesses said Dicesare got out of the vehicle, and officers later opened fire.

Last October, Manitoba’s acting chief medical examiner also called an inquest into Dicesare’s death.