

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Data released today shows that the RCMP have arrested nearly half as many illegal border crossers this year as they did in all of 2016.

Figures provided by the federal government show that in the first two months of this year, the RCMP intercepted 1,134 people.

Statistics previously provided by the Immigration Department had revealed 2,464 were apprehended in 2016.

Of those stopped so far this year, 677 were in Quebec, 161 in Manitoba and 291 in British Columbia.

The only other province where Mounties stopped illegal border crossers this year was Saskatchewan, where five people were apprehended in January.

While the RCMP arrests illegal border crossers, how many of them actually go on to lodge asylum claims in Canada is unclear.