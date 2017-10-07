

CTV Winnipeg





A portion of Highway 1 at Highway 13 was blocked off early Saturday morning causing traffic to be backed up for nearly half a kilometer.

Portage la Prairie RCMP said around 4:25 a.m. they received a call that barricades were being placed in the east bound lane of the highway.

Officers learned the barricades and pylons were moved from the construction zone in westbound lane.

“Someone’s idea of a practical joke had the potential to cause a serious or even fatal collision,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “The consequences can be quite severe to those who commit these acts as they can be held accountable for their actions.”

RCMP said motorists should remain aware of their surroundings and be cautious as driving conditions can change suddenly.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.