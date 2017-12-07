Winnipeg’s city council will continue to have representatives for 15 wards, but the names and boundaries will change before the next civic election in 2018.

The most notable difference will be the addition of a brand new ward — Waverley West — in south west Winnipeg, while the current St. Charles Ward will be absorbed by other wards, primarily the newly named St. James Ward, which encompasses most of the current St. James - Brooklands - Weston Ward, and the Charleswood - Tuxedo Ward, which will no longer include Whyte Ridge.

The changes will help bring population sizes in all wards to within 8 per cent of the average size. Right now there is a big disparity between the smallest and largest ward. South Winnipeg – St. Norbert had a population of 67,923 according to the 2016 census, while St. Charles only had a population of 32,171.

The new boundaries were determined by the 2017 Winnipeg Wards Boundaries Commission. The City of Winnipeg Charter states that such a commission should sit at least once every decade, and the previous boundaries were established in 2009.